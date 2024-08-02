Cummins India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Repco Home Finance Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2024. Repco Home Finance Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Cummins India Ltd tumbled 7.67% to Rs 3520.95 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 55709 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16682 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd lost 6.34% to Rs 508.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21365 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd crashed 5.66% to Rs 2267.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9453 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14632 shares in the past one month.

Escorts Kubota Ltd dropped 5.36% to Rs 3923.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29153 shares in the past one month.

Eicher Motors Ltd shed 4.85% to Rs 4726.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15197 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13551 shares in the past one month.

