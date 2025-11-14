Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 19.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.16 -19 OPM %-3292.31-3331.25 -PBDT-14.25-12.65 -13 PBT-19.75-18.17 -9 NP-19.75-25.95 24
