Polyplex Corporation standalone net profit rises 9.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.07% to Rs 372.60 croreNet profit of Polyplex Corporation rose 9.73% to Rs 16.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.07% to Rs 372.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 392.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales372.60392.52 -5 OPM %4.725.10 -PBDT30.8828.75 7 PBT19.3816.75 16 NP16.1314.70 10
