Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 33.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.31% to Rs 279.42 croreNet profit of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services rose 33.25% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 279.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales279.42217.77 28 OPM %23.0925.09 -PBDT73.7556.04 32 PBT54.8240.09 37 NP41.2430.95 33
