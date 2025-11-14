Touchwood Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.53% to Rs 5.63 croreNet profit of Touchwood Entertainment rose 18.75% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.53% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales5.633.95 43 OPM %14.0316.71 -PBDT0.820.62 32 PBT0.530.43 23 NP0.380.32 19
