IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 32.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 1807.63 croreNet profit of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company declined 32.97% to Rs 15.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 1807.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1675.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1807.631675.31 8 OPM %-2.97-2.77 -PBDT15.3122.84 -33 PBT15.3122.84 -33 NP15.3122.84 -33
