Dharmaj Crop Guard standalone net profit declines 17.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 347.26 croreNet profit of Dharmaj Crop Guard declined 17.50% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 347.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 311.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales347.26311.33 12 OPM %9.1611.08 -PBDT27.3531.79 -14 PBT22.5627.20 -17 NP17.3521.03 -17
