F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit declines 30.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 1.65 croreNet profit of F Mec International Financial Services declined 30.36% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.651.32 25 OPM %56.9768.18 -PBDT0.570.75 -24 PBT0.520.75 -31 NP0.390.56 -30
