Dhofar Insurance Company selects TCS BaNCS for Insurance for its transformation program

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Dhofar Insurance Company (DIC), the largest insurance enterprise in Oman. DIC will implement TCS' flagship offering, TCS BaNCS for Insurance, as part of its long-term growth and transformation program.

Incorporated in Oman in 1989, Dhofar Insurance Company has a market share of over 18% in the general insurance space in the region. As a part of the collaboration, TCS will accelerate DIC's digital transformation journey, by setting up a modern insurance platform with next-gen technologies and improve customer and advisor experience across its key business offerings including life, medical, general and motor insurance. TCS will help DIC harmonize several existing product lines and drive business agility while rolling out new products.

 

First Published: May 12 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

