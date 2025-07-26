Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dhruva Capital Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 71.74% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net loss of Dhruva Capital Services reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 71.74% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.790.46 72 OPM %-58.2389.13 -PBDT-0.440.41 PL PBT-0.530.41 PL NP-0.540.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Q1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
