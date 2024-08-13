Dhunseri Investments consolidated net profit rises 99.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 237.15% to Rs 178.52 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Investments rose 99.36% to Rs 46.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 237.15% to Rs 178.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.178.5252.9531.5752.60105.0654.1294.1248.2946.6523.40