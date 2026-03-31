Diamond Power Infrastructure bags Rs 61-cr cable order from GETCO

Diamond Power Infrastructure announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of cables worth Rs 60.53 crore.

The order involves the supply of approximately 270 kilometers of 66 kV extra high voltage (EHV) cables, marking a significant milestone for the company and strengthening its position in the high-voltage cable segment.

According to an exchange filing, the order is to be executed within four months from the date of the purchase order. The company also clarified that neither its promoter nor its promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the deal does not qualify as a related party transaction.

Following this order, Diamond Power Infrastructures total outstanding order book stood at over Rs 3,500 crore as of 30 March 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Umesh Chayya, senior president, sales & marketing of Diamond Power Infrastructure, stated: We are delighted to receive this prestigious order from GETCO. This reinforces our technological strength and execution capability in the EHV cable segment. The scale of this order is a testament to the trust placed in DPIL and marks a significant step forward in our growth journey. With a strong order book and increasing participation in high-voltage transmission projects, we remain confident of delivering sustainable growth and enhanced value for all stakeholders.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 693% to Rs 49.72 crore on a 54.2% surge in net sales to Rs 474.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure declined 2.73% to end at Rs 119.45 on the BSE.

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