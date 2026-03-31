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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy arm secures Rs 57-cr solar module supply order

Saatvik Green Energy arm secures Rs 57-cr solar module supply order

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Saatvik Green Energy announced that its material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured an order worth Rs 57.03 crore from a reputed independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.

According to an exchange filing, the order is scheduled to be executed by March 2026. The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions.

Saatvik Green Energy is an integrated solar energy solutions provider engaged in manufacturing high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) modules and offering EPC services for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial projects.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 144.1% to Rs 98.72 crore on 142.6% jump in Net sales to Rs 1257.02 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter slipped 2.21% to Rs 376.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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