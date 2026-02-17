Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 692.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 54.21% to Rs 474.08 croreNet profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 692.98% to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 54.21% to Rs 474.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 307.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales474.08307.42 54 OPM %14.585.19 -PBDT58.6611.23 422 PBT50.806.25 713 NP49.726.27 693
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 AM IST