Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 692.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.21% to Rs 474.08 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 692.98% to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 54.21% to Rs 474.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 307.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.474.08307.4214.585.1958.6611.2350.806.2549.726.27

