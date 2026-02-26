Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSP Steel & Power successfully exits CDR framework

MSP Steel & Power successfully exits CDR framework

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
MSP Steel & Power announced that the Company has successfully discharged all restructuring obligations including full and final settlements of the approved Right of Recompense (RoR) amount to all consortium lenders, in accordance with the restructuring terms under the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) framework. This marks the company's successful exit from the Corporate Debt Restructuring / Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) restructuring.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.16%

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd spurts 1.16%

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

BSE Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for third straight session

BSE Ltd spurts 1.11%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.75%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.75%, up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance