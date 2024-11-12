Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols standalone net profit rises 4.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 340.88% to Rs 39.90 croreNet profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols rose 4.75% to Rs 23.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 340.88% to Rs 39.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales39.909.05 341 OPM %12.5339.34 -PBDT31.9332.87 -3 PBT30.9431.21 -1 NP23.3922.33 5
