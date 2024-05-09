Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

DIC India standalone net profit rises 361.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 0.66% to Rs 197.34 crore
Net profit of DIC India rose 361.54% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.66% to Rs 197.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales197.34198.65 -1 OPM %4.121.47 -PBDT9.174.91 87 PBT4.441.28 247 NP4.200.91 362
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

DIC India reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India standalone net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 6.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Plastiblends India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Railtel Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.04% in the March 2024 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 13.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Holdings standalone net profit rises 35.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 19.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 33.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon