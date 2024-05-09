Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 24.93 croreNet profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 14.06% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 51.97% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 97.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
