Pil Italica Lifestyle standalone net profit declines 14.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.16% to Rs 24.93 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 51.97% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 97.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Pil Italica Lifestyle declined 14.06% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.16% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.24.9323.0597.2385.315.429.338.336.811.011.877.114.850.761.666.194.060.550.644.623.04