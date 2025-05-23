Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.69% to Rs 10.44 croreNet profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 27.64% to Rs 5.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 94.83% to Rs 7.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 49.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.4410.62 -2 49.7847.63 5 OPM %-7.09-14.31 -3.90-2.71 - PBDT6.655.70 17 10.146.07 67 PBT6.555.60 17 9.745.68 71 NP5.083.98 28 7.914.06 95
