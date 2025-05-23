Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 28.77% to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.22 -45 0.520.73 -29 OPM %-25.0045.45 -1.9230.14 - PBDT0.150.14 7 0.340.34 0 PBT0.150.14 7 0.340.34 0 NP0.13-0.05 LP 0.310.15 107
