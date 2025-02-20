Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE jumps after Goldman Sachs buys stake

BSE jumps after Goldman Sachs buys stake

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

BSE rose 2.75% to Rs 5,786 after Goldman Sachs purchased 0.54% stake for Rs 401 crore on Wednesday, 19 February 2025.

The US-based Goldman Sachs through its arm Goldman Sachs (Singapore) purchased 7,28,855 shares (0.54% equity) of BSE at an average price of Rs 5,504.42 per share, as per bulk deal data on the NSE.

Details of the sellers of BSE shares could not be ascertained on the bourse.

BSE is India's leading exchange group. It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in multiple asset classes including, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, SME, startups and debt instruments.

 

On a consolidated basis, BSE delivered a record quarter, achieving total revenues of Rs 835.4 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 94% for Q3 FY25. Net profit attributable to the shareholders for the quarter ended December 2024, stood at Rs 219.7 crore, a growth of 103% on YoY basis.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

