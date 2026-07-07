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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digitide Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Digitide Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

National Standard (India) Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and Digicontent Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2026.

National Standard (India) Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd, Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd and Digicontent Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 July 2026.

Digitide Solutions Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 108.36 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

National Standard (India) Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 699.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1975 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 413. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd pared 9.96% to Rs 19.17. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1183 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd dropped 9.70% to Rs 24.02. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2407 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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