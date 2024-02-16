Sensex (    %)
                        
Dilip Buildcon gains as JV bags Rs 413-cr project

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon added 2.34% to Rs 461.40 after the firm through its joint venture (JV), VKMCPL-DBL has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for construction project in Madhya Pradesh worth Rs 412.92 crore.
The companys JV with Vijay Kumar Mishra Construction named VKMCPL-DBL won the tender floated by the Water Resources Department of Madhya Pradesh.
The scope of order entails construction of Machhrewa Irrigation Project Dam and pressurized pipe irrigation network on turn key basis.
The cost of the project is Rs 412.92 crore is to be completed in 60 months.
Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the Company.
Dilip Buildcon reported 3.28% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.38 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 111.03 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 23.9% YoY to Rs 2,876.84 crore in Q3 FY24.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

