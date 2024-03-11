Dilip Buildcon gets LoA for Rs 548-cr project from NHAI

The civil construction company informed that it has received Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 548 crore for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Tamil Nadu.

The bid project cost stood at Rs 548 crore. The project is to be completed in 36 months and operation period is 15 years from COD.

The company was previously declared as the lowest bidder on 8 March 2024 by NHAI for this project.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the Company.

Dilip Buildcon reported 3.28% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.38 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 111.03 crore in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 23.9% YoY to Rs 2,876.84 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.23% to currently trade at Rs 432 on the BSE.

The order includes improving the alignment of Thoppur Ghat in Dharmapuri - Salem Section of NH-44 under NH (O) 2023-24 on hybrid annuity mode in the state of Tamil Nadu.