Droneacharya Aerial secures training contract from MoD

Droneacharya Aerial Innovation announced that it has received first person view (FPV) drone pilot training contract from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Department of Military Affairs, Government of India.

This contract is a significant milestone as it signifies the increasing adoption of the FPV drones by the Indian Army in their tactical missions, said the firm.

The training program, spanning an extensive duration of 15 days, will cover a comprehensive curriculum including theory sessions on the latest rules and regulations issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), emergency protocols, simulator training to enhance drone flying skills in simulated environments, and practical on-ground drone flying exercises.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in the integration of drones into the Indian Defence framework. FPV drones have emerged as potent force multipliers in asymmetric warfare and Defence tactics, the company stated in the press release.

Prateek Srivastava, founder and MD of DroneAcharya, said, "They are ideal low-cost options in counterinsurgency, line of control (LOC)/line of actual control (LAC) operations, mechanized operations, and have proven their worth in recent conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the Armenia-Azerbaijan War.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is engaged in the main operations of the company are imparting the drone operation training, drone supply and maintenance services and management consultancy and training services.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.96 crore in H1 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 0.13 crore in H1 FY23. Net sales zoomed to Rs 20.89 crore in H1 FY24 as against Rs 1.90 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The scrip declined 1.54% to Rs 153 on the BSE.

