Dilip Buildcon JV secures order worth Rs 268 cr
Dilip Buildcon through DBL-RBL (JV) has received letter of award (LOA) from Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat for the project Designing and Construction of Ged Barrage, Protection work & Other allied activities across Sabarmati River between Hirpura barrage & Lakroda weir, on EPC mode order worth Rs. 268 crore.
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST