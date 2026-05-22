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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon JV secures order worth Rs 268 cr

Dilip Buildcon JV secures order worth Rs 268 cr

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon through DBL-RBL (JV) has received letter of award (LOA) from Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat for the project Designing and Construction of Ged Barrage, Protection work & Other allied activities across Sabarmati River between Hirpura barrage & Lakroda weir, on EPC mode order worth Rs. 268 crore.
 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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