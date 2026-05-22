Dilip Buildcon JV secures order worth Rs 268 cr

Dilip Buildcon through DBL-RBL (JV) has received letter of award (LOA) from Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat for the project Designing and Construction of Ged Barrage, Protection work & Other allied activities across Sabarmati River between Hirpura barrage & Lakroda weir, on EPC mode order worth Rs. 268 crore.