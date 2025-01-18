Business Standard

Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 18 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 21.57% to Rs 2.40 crore

Net loss of Dion Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 21.57% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.403.06 -22 OPM %-20.832.29 -PBDT-0.470.11 PL PBT-0.490.04 PL NP-0.490.04 PL

First Published: Jan 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

