Jupiter Wagons Q2 PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 90 cr

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Jupiter Wagons reported 9.34% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 89.74 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 82.07 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 14.75% YoY to Rs 1,009.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax grew 8.83% to Rs 119.18 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared to Rs 109.51 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 139.45 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 15.5% YoY. EBITDA margin improved to 13.8% in Q2 FY25 as against 13.7% posted in Q2 FY24.

As of 30th September 2024, the company's order book stands at Rs 6,643.66 crore.

 

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 25.34% YoY to Rs 181.66 crore in H1 FY24 as compared to Rs 144.93 crore recorded in H1 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 15.70 YoY to Rs 1,888.90 in H1 FY25.

Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons, said, This quarter, we made a strategic decision to strengthen our foothold in the electric truck and railway battery sectors through the acquisition of Log9s battery assets by our wholly owned subsidiary Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM). Additionally, our offerings of BESS containers, crucial for solar and data centre energy storage. continue to garner rising interest thereby opening more opportunities in both domestic and international markets. Lastly, we have rebranded our subsidiary, Bonatrans India Private Limited to Jupiter Tatravagonka Rail Wheel Factory Private Limited even as we unveiled plans to increase capacity for wheelsets manifold through investment of Rs. 2,50,000 lakh in a new facility on Odisha.

Even as we are poised to steadily growth our wagon business through capacity enhancement of our foundry, our businesses of safety systems, track components, eLCVs, wheelsets as well as high-speed brake systems for passenger and freight are poised to grow strongly ensuring that non-wagon businesses will significantly contribute to our revenue in the coming years, highlighting our strategic shift.

We are excited to see our strategies take shape even as we continue to focus on value creation for stakeholders, as our Board approved an increased interim dividend in October 2024. At Jupiter, we are not just building the future of transportationwere leading it with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability in order to transform the mobility landscape.

Jupiter Wagons is engaged in the business of manufacturing railway wagons, wagon components, castings, metal fabrication comprising load bodies for commercial vehicles, rail freight wagons and components with manufacturing facilities at Hooghly (WB), Jabalpur (MP), Indore (MP) and Jamshedpur (Jharkhand).

Shares of Jupiter Wagons slipped 3.09% to Rs 494.15 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

