THDC India consolidated net profit declines 18.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.77% to Rs 702.47 croreNet profit of THDC India declined 18.91% to Rs 267.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 330.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.77% to Rs 702.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 683.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales702.47683.55 3 OPM %60.6470.26 -PBDT368.71475.51 -22 PBT318.04402.09 -21 NP267.95330.44 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content