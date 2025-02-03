Business Standard

Delhi elections LIVE: Last day of campaigning today, parties make final pitch to voters

Delhi Assembly elections LIVE: Catch all the major news developments related to the Delhi elections here

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Delhi is preparing for the highly awaited Assembly Elections 2025. Polling across all 70 Assembly constituencies is set for February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8.  
 
With 15 million registered voters, the political contest is heating up among the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. 
On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Jangpura Assembly seat, Manish Sisodia, expressed strong confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Delhi elections. Sisodia added that even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) acknowledged that Arvind Kejriwal would be securing a second term in power.
 
  "Everyone including the BJP believes that Kejriwal will be returning to power. It is the work of the Aam Aadmi Party that people are coming to see. BJP only knows how to curse people," Sisodia said, as quoted by news agency ANI 
Delhi Assembly elections 2025
Date of issue of gazette notification: January 10

Last date of nominations: January 17
Date for scrutiny of nominations: January 18
Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: January 20
Date of poll: February 5
Date of counting: February 8
Date before which election shall be completed: February 10
 

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

