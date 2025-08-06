Divis Lab slides after Q1 PAT falls 18% QoQ to Rs 545 cr

Divis Laboratories slipped 3.27% to Rs 6,199.50 after the pharma major's consolidated net profit declined 17.67% to Rs 545 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 662 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.Revenue from operations also declined 6.79% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,410 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025
On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 26.74%, while revenue increased 13.78%, indicating continued growth over the previous year despite the sequential decline.
Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 733 crore, down 15.16% QoQ but up 21.35% YoY.
The company reported a forex gain of Rs 39 crore during the quarter, compared to a forex loss of Rs 1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 29.53% to Rs 557 crore on a 14.25% rise in revenue to Rs 2,357 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.
