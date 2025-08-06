Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divis Lab slides after Q1 PAT falls 18% QoQ to Rs 545 cr

Divis Lab slides after Q1 PAT falls 18% QoQ to Rs 545 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Divis Laboratories slipped 3.27% to Rs 6,199.50 after the pharma major's consolidated net profit declined 17.67% to Rs 545 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 662 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations also declined 6.79% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 2,410 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit rose 26.74%, while revenue increased 13.78%, indicating continued growth over the previous year despite the sequential decline.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 733 crore, down 15.16% QoQ but up 21.35% YoY.

The company reported a forex gain of Rs 39 crore during the quarter, compared to a forex loss of Rs 1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

 

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 29.53% to Rs 557 crore on a 14.25% rise in revenue to Rs 2,357 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex remains rangebound; Nifty below 24,650; European mrkt opens higher

Sensex remains rangebound; Nifty below 24,650; European mrkt opens higher

Sandesh soars as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY

Sandesh soars as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY

Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Cera Sanitaryware consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon