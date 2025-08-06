Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandesh soars as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY

Sandesh soars as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Sandesh locked in a 20% upper circuit at Rs 1389.10 after reporting a 14.95% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 58.04 crore for Q1 June 2025, compared to Rs 50.49 crore a year ago.

Net sales rose 6.82% to Rs 73.33 crore from Rs 68.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Profit before tax stood at Rs 71.46 crore, marking an increase of 11.36% year-on-year.

The company absorbed a higher tax outgo of Rs 9.05 crore, up 67.59% from the year-ago period, yet maintained strong bottom-line growth.

Total expenditure grew marginally by 3.92% to Rs 55.19 crore, while depreciation fell 8.72% to Rs 1.57 crore, supporting profitability in the quarter.

 

Sandesh is engaged in the business of aggregating and providing news, videos, and advertisements on multiple digital platforms.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

