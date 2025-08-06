Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 13.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 12646.59 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 13.84% to Rs 2210.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1941.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 12646.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11557.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12646.5911557.97 9 OPM %22.0820.51 -PBDT3078.162658.79 16 PBT2960.652563.78 15 NP2210.441941.79 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content