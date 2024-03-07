Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Rallis India Ltd, IIFL Finance Ltd, Force Motors Ltd and Infibeam Avenues Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 March 2024.
Tata Chemicals Ltd soared 13.40% to Rs 1336.45 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rallis India Ltd surged 13.09% to Rs 287.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40209 shares in the past one month.
IIFL Finance Ltd spiked 9.99% to Rs 421.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43748 shares in the past one month.
Force Motors Ltd rose 8.48% to Rs 6395. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12989 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39610 shares in the past one month.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd jumped 7.24% to Rs 40.71. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 119.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

