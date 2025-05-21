Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 321.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 120.97% to Rs 10292.54 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 321.16% to Rs 400.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 120.97% to Rs 10292.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4657.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 197.90% to Rs 1095.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 367.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 119.66% to Rs 38860.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17690.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10292.544657.97 121 38860.1017690.90 120 OPM %4.303.92 -3.883.94 - PBDT411.57180.54 128 1390.84655.71 112 PBT325.66129.51 151 1109.82493.83 125 NP400.8295.17 321 1095.54367.75 198
