Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 94.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 101.12% to Rs 6579.80 crore

Net profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 94.25% to Rs 133.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 101.12% to Rs 6579.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3271.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6579.803271.503.774.03234.23123.75179.7290.04133.6868.82