Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 509.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 52.75% to Rs 1.39 crore
Net profit of Hybrid Financial Services rose 509.09% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.75% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.390.91 53 OPM %47.4825.27 -PBDT1.370.24 471 PBT1.340.22 509 NP1.340.22 509
First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

