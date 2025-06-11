North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 18.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 1181.64 croreNet profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation declined 18.06% to Rs 173.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 1181.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 944.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.67% to Rs 584.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 548.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 4297.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4239.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1181.64944.96 25 4297.794239.57 1 OPM %38.7324.48 -47.5346.13 - PBDT342.36114.52 199 1656.241452.00 14 PBT133.26-75.45 LP 825.65597.19 38 NP173.73212.01 -18 584.68548.14 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content