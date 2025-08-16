Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Lasa Supergenerics reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Sales decline 35.12% to Rs 20.01 crore

Net Loss of Lasa Supergenerics reported to Rs 21.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 35.12% to Rs 20.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales20.0130.84 -35 OPM %-2.505.84 -PBDT-0.400.93 PL PBT-1.97-1.86 -6 NP-21.12-2.73 -674

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

