DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 1.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 126.03 croreNet profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 1.03% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 126.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales126.03102.73 23 OPM %11.1214.90 -PBDT12.4012.86 -4 PBT8.288.60 -4 NP5.755.81 -1
