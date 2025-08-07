DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 466.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.90% to Rs 127.04 croreNet profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals rose 466.42% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.90% to Rs 127.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales127.0485.32 49 OPM %13.2910.36 -PBDT15.236.04 152 PBT11.031.87 490 NP7.761.37 466
