Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 23.89 croreNet profit of Sintercom India rose 225.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.8920.88 14 OPM %16.9517.19 -PBDT2.772.44 14 PBT0.590.27 119 NP0.260.08 225
