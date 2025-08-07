Schneider Electric Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 14.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 621.63 croreNet profit of Schneider Electric Infrastructure declined 14.93% to Rs 41.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 621.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 592.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales621.63592.91 5 OPM %11.1513.78 -PBDT62.8671.18 -12 PBT55.8965.31 -14 NP41.2448.48 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content