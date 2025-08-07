C.E. Info Systems standalone net profit rises 35.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.88% to Rs 102.65 croreNet profit of C.E. Info Systems rose 35.17% to Rs 50.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 102.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales102.6586.35 19 OPM %54.5747.09 -PBDT70.0750.53 39 PBT65.7848.01 37 NP50.3537.25 35
