Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales decline 15.06% to Rs 37.56 crore

Net Loss of Shiva Mills reported to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 15.06% to Rs 37.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales37.5644.22 -15 OPM %2.851.94 -PBDT1.010.68 49 PBT-0.66-0.98 33 NP-0.62-0.85 27

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

