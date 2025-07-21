Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit declines 3.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 1006.87 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy declined 3.31% to Rs 62.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 1006.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 911.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1006.87911.60 10 OPM %8.1911.53 -PBDT98.75111.00 -11 PBT80.9892.80 -13 NP62.8765.02 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Lloyds Enterprises approves rights issue of up to Rs 999 cr

Board of Lloyds Enterprises approves rights issue of up to Rs 999 cr

Bajaj Consumer gains on buyback plan

Bajaj Consumer gains on buyback plan

CMS Info Systems redefines its brand promise to "Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities"

CMS Info Systems redefines its brand promise to "Unified Platform. Limitless Possibilities"

Aarti Drugs rises after Q1 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Aarti Drugs rises after Q1 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 54 cr

PCBL Chemical's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies receives US patent

PCBL Chemical's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies receives US patent

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon