Monday, July 21, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PCBL Chemical's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies receives US patent

PCBL Chemical's subsidiary Nanovace Technologies receives US patent

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

For its proprietary method of developing nanomaterials designed for next-generation energy storage technologies

Nanovace Technologies, a subsidiary of PCBL Chemical, has been granted a process patent by the United States Patent Office for its proprietary method of developing nanomaterials designed for next-generation energy storage technologies.

"This breakthrough patent represents a significant milestone in our R&D efforts and strengthens our intellectual property portfolio in the energy storage domain. The grant of this patent not only validates our technological innovation but also opens new avenues for strategic partnerships, licensing opportunities, and potential commercialization in global markets. Well proven at lab scale, Nanovace Technologies is now building a pilot plant, to be ready by Q3-FY26, to demonstrate successful industrialization of the technology", said the company

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

GPT Infra soars after bagging project worth Rs 351 crore

Euro speculative net longs climb further

Euro speculative net longs climb further

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; European mrkt opens lower

Piramal Pharma receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Piramal Pharma receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 45 cr

Reliance Power reports turnaround Q1 PAT to Rs 45 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon