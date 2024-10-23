Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 45.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 29.94% to Rs 997.62 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 45.37% to Rs 63.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.94% to Rs 997.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 767.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales997.62767.75 30 OPM %9.659.15 -PBDT104.9876.53 37 PBT86.2759.29 46 NP63.3843.60 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apple iPad mini 7

Apple iPad mini 7 goes on sale in India: Check price, variants, and offers

WhatsApp makes it easier to add, manage contacts within app from any device

WhatsApp makes it easier to add, manage contacts within app from any device

Stock market, Indian market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 250 pts, at 80,500; Nifty at 24,550; IT up 2.5%, Bank drags

Zee

Zee Entertainment falls 8% in 3 days on mixed Q2 nos; hits over 4-year low

NPCI new guidelines for free RuPay airport lounge access by select users

Spend Rs 5 lakh & more for unlimited RuPay Exclusive airport lounge access

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon