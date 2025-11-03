Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dodla Dairy records 3.6% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; average milk sales volume at 13.1 LLPD

Dodla Dairy records 3.6% YoY growth in Q2 PAT; average milk sales volume at 13.1 LLPD

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Dodla Dairy has reported 3.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.7 crore on a 2.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018.8 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The companys milk procurement volume for the period under review was 19.5 lakhs litres per day (LLPD), up 13.4% YoY. Average milk sales volume stood at 13.1 LLPD, an increase of 12.6% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA declined by 3.6% to Rs 92.8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 96.3 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 82.8 crore, down by 3.6% from Rs 63.4 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

 

Dodla Sunil Reddy, managing director of Dodla Dairy, said: This quarters performance includes 2 months of contribution from our recently acquired OSAM Dairy business, which currently operates at lower margins.

A significant change in product mix was observed for Dodlas portfolio, with bulk sales contribution declining and growth being driven by liquid milk and high- margin value-added products such as curd, ghee, lassi, flavoured milk, and ice cream. This shift resulted in modest revenue growth but strong gross profit improvement.

Over the last two years, we have maintained a CAGR above 15% in revenue and EBITDA, and over 22% in PAT, reflecting the strength of our business strategies.

Our Africa and Orgafeed segments continue to show robust growth, with temporary margin pressures arising from strategic product pricing in Kenya to gain market share and seasonal factors in the feed business.

Dodla Dairy is one of Indias leading integrated dairy companies. The company procures, processes, and sells milk and milk products. The companys product portfolio consists of milk, butter milk, ghee, curd, paneer, flavoured milk, doodh peda, lassi, ice cream and milk-based sweets. The company's procurement is centred in 8 states and products are available for purchase in 15 states and has 236 milk chilling centers/plants.

The scrip fell 2.94% to currently trade at Rs 1251.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

