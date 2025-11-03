Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Oct'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Oct'25 auto sales

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bajaj Auto reported 8% increase in total auto sales for October 2025, selling 5.18 lakh units as against 4.79 lakh units sold in October 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 3.14 lakh units (up 3% YoY) and exports added up to 2.04 lakh units (up 16% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 7% to 4.42 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 16% to 0.75 lakh units in October 2025 over October 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto has registered a 4% growth in total auto sales, with 29.23 lakh units sold compared to 28.03 lakh units in the same period last year.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board of directors is scheduled to meet on Friday, 07 November 2025, to consider, inter alia, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2025. The Company will submit these unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results immediately after the Board meeting on 07 November 2025.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company had reported 5% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,096 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,988 crore in Q1 FY25. For the quarter, the company declared revenue of Rs 12,584 crore, a growth of 6% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The counter rose 0.15% to Rs 8,907 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

